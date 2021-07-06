|
American Express partners Bangkok Bank to expand its card acceptance in Thailand

Tuesday 6 July 2021

American Express has signed a partnership with Bangkok Bank to expand acceptance of its cards in Thailand.

Under the partnership, Bangkok Bank will sign up merchants to accept American Express cards in Thailand and provide American Express Card Members and merchants with access to Bangkok Bank’s contactless Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Point-of-Sale (POS) terminal network.

In addition, both organisations will work together on technology development and add more secure payment options online to serve the trend of ecommerce, especially during the pandemic. This will give American Express Card Members access to Bangkok Bank’s internet payment gateway and QR payment platform, allowing them to make transactions at even more businesses. 


