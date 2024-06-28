Amadeus' Altéa PSS now available on Vietnam Airlines

In a bid to support its digital transformation journey, Vietnam Airlines integrated Amadeus’ Altéa PSS technology, as well as a suite of other solutions, which is set to enable it to receive comprehensive inventory, reservation, ticketing, departure control, and digital solutions for end-to-end efficiency. Besides delivering an optimised user experience, the system focuses on equipping Vietnam Airlines with technology features in aviation and tourism, thus supporting the advancement of operational productivity.
