Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Alternative Payments raises USD 22 mln to transform B2B payments

Friday 25 April 2025 14:04 CET | News

Alternative Payments, a provider of fully integrated B2B payments and checkout infrastructure, has secured USD 22 million in funding through two rounds led by MissionOG and Third Prime.

This capital infusion will help accelerate the company's efforts to digitise and automate payment workflows in traditionally underserved industries, such as IT service providers, managed services providers, and blue-collar sectors.

Alternative Payments secures USD 22 mln to innovate B2B payments

Alternative Payments aims to transform outdated payment processes within industries that have historically been overlooked by fintech innovation. The company's platform offers a comprehensive, automated solution to simplify accounts receivable, merchant services, and client-facing financing. With a focus on modernising the payment experience, Alternative Payments provides an alternative to traditional legacy systems that often hinder operational efficiency.

Tackling B2B payment challenges

The company aims to resolve several common pain points in B2B payments, including delayed invoice processing, poor invoice deliverability, reliance on paper-based systems, and cross-border payment friction. The B2B payments landscape has long been underserved by modern fintech solutions, with many industries still relying on outdated systems for managing accounts payable and receivable, as well as cross-border transactions. While consumer payments have seen rapid innovation with the rise of mobile wallets and digital payment platforms, B2B sectors, particularly those in industries like IT services, managed services, and blue-collar sectors, have struggled with inefficient processes.

Manual workflows, paper-based invoicing, and slow settlement times have traditionally been the norm in these industries, leading to cash flow challenges and operational inefficiencies. Furthermore, cross-border payments continue to be a major pain point for businesses, with high fees, long processing times, and regulatory barriers hindering smooth transactions. These challenges have made it difficult for many businesses to scale effectively and take full advantage of global commerce opportunities.

The funding will enable Alternative Payments to scale its go-to-market team, accelerating its global expansion efforts. As the company continues to evolve, it plans to improve its payment solutions and build infrastructure that supports simple, secure transactions for underserved industries.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: payments , funding, B2B payments, investment, checkout optimisation
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Alternative Payments, MissionOG, Third Prime
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Alternative Payments

|

MissionOG

|

Third Prime

|
Discover all the Company news on Alternative Payments and other articles related to Alternative Payments in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like