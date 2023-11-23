ADIB partners with Visa

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has partnered with Visa to launch the Visa Installments Solution (VIS) for its cardholders in the UAE.
Through this collaboration, ADIB Visa cardholders receive the option to select Visa Installments, enabling them to divide their spending into smaller, equal payments at selected merchant checkout, both in-store and online. The bank intends to allow customers to better manage their budgets and afford larger purchases.
