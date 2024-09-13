Accenture invests in EMTECH to modernise central bank operations

This investment, made through Accenture Ventures, will support EMTECH in its efforts to transform central banks’ financial and technology infrastructure and make it easier for central banks to regulate and supervise fintechs in an increasingly digital economy.
Similar to Accenture, EMTECH partners with financial institutions to address critical issues, such as testing new banking applications, meeting regulatory requirements, speeding up payments and settlement processes, and promoting financial inclusion for underserved communities. Accenture plans to incorporate EMTECH’s solutions for digital cash, regulatory sandboxes, and compliance into its core banking transformation services.
