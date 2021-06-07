|
Visa partners Goldman Sachs for global money transaction solution

Monday 7 June 2021 14:44 CET | News

Visa has partnered with Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking to help businesses move money around the world.

Through its implementation of Visa B2B Connect and Visa Direct Payouts solutions, Goldman Sachs will help its commercial and corporate banking clients simplify complexities and costs associated with existing systems and inefficient processes. These solutions will add to Goldman’s cross-border business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) payments program for high and low value payments.

Goldman Sachs’s corporate clients can move funds quickly and securely, have near real-time visibility into their payment status, obtain necessary reconciliation and compliance data, as the press release says. Their Transaction Banking clients can begin using Visa’s solutions right away through their existing connections, whether that be API, file, or online web platform.

For high-value cross-border B2B payments, Goldman Sachs will use Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network to help optimise payments for its corporate client base. 

Keywords: Visa, Goldman Sachs, partnership, B2B payments, cross-border payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online Payments
Countries: United States
Banking & Fintech

