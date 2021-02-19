SWIFT becomes TechQuartier's ecosystem partner

TechQuartier brings together an innovation hub of startups, corporations, and emerging talents and experts, whose community consists of a diverse collection of startups and founders. SWIFT provides a network for cross-border payments, global regulatory compliance, and financial messaging standardisation, and has a member network of over 11,000 banks and financial institutions in over 200 countries.
According to Onvista.de, this collaboration offers the TechQuartier community into the world of cross-border payments and cloud innovations, APIs, digital identity, cybersecurity, data, and artificial intelligence. SWIFT, in turn, will have access to promising new ideas, technologies, and start-ups in the fintech sector, seeing as there are over 100 fintechs that are members of TechQuartier. Thus, SWIFT has the opportunity to work directly with fintech founders in order to expand innovative ideas and develop new digital solutions.
In addition, SWIFT can collaborate with other TechQuartier members on upcoming matchmaking events and open innovation challenges. As a new partner of the TechQuartier, SWIFT is joining other ecosystem partners such as Commerzbank, Deutsche Börse Group, Eintracht Frankfurt, IBM, and many more.
