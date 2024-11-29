Paysera launches flexible, card-based online payment processing solution

The ecommerce sector in Romania hit EUR 10.6 billion in revenue in 2023 and is expected to grow by 10% in 2024, according to ARMO. As electronic transactions expand, online retailers face the need for quick, secure, and adaptable payment solutions. To address this, Paysera has introduced a comprehensive platform that combines bank card processing with payment initiation services.
Officials from Paysera commented that by integrating card processing and payment initiation, it will provide businesses with maximum flexibility and customers with a fast and secure payment experience. The goal is to drive the digitalisation of payments in Romania and support the growth of ecommerce.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions