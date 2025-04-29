Subscribe
PagBrasil completes the integration of Pix Automático on its platform

Tuesday 29 April 2025 15:13 CET | News

PagBrasil, a fintech specialising in digital payments, has integrated Pix Automático, also known as Automatic Pix, into its platform.

 

With the Central Bank of Brazil expected to officially roll out the new feature on 16 June 2025, merchants using PagBrasil’s API can start their integration processes and be fully operational from launch. 

PagBrasil integrates Pix Automático on its platform

Pix Automático aims to improve recurring payments in Brazil by enabling automated, pre-authorised debits through the country’s popular Pix and Open Finance systems. 

Optimally suited for streaming services, subscription box enterprises, tuition expenses, utility bills, and other periodic charges, Pix Automático enables consumers to authorise recurrent Pix debits directly through their banking apps. Moreover, users are required to authorise recurring payments only once. 

An optimal alternative to credit cards

Pix Automático offers strategic advantages for merchants by reducing transaction costs compared to credit cards, lowering operational expenses, and optimising profit margins. It also reaches consumers without credit cards, tapping into new market potential and expanding payment volumes. Businesses can select from various authorisation methods, such as QR codes and app notifications, to meet customers' needs. 

Moreover, customers gain control over their recurring payments directly within their banking app. They can authorise and monitor their subscription efficiently, eliminating the delays and complexities typically associated with cancelling credit card-based services. As payments are processed via direct account debits, users no longer worry about expired cards, fraud, theft, or insufficient credit limits. 

Automatic Pix introduces PagStream

PagStream is PagBrazil’s subscription management platform, designed to simplify the operational complexity of managing recurring payments in the region. Merchants can create and manage subscription plans, set billing frequencies, handle upgrades and downgrades, and automate customer communication related to payment cycles. 

The integration of PagStream and Pix Automático represents a significant advancement in subscription management by enabling the collection of recurring payments through Pix, without depending on credit card networks. Merchants can schedule recurring charges directly via PagStream, while each transaction is executed through the Pix infrastructure based on the payer’s prior authorisation. This eliminates common payment failures associated with expired or cancelled credit cards.


