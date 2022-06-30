PA EU, The Paypers launch 'Key Players in the EU Payments Landscape – 2022' report

The Payments Association EU (PA EU) and The Paypers have launched the 2022 'Key Players in the EU Payments Landscape' report, commissioned by Deloitte.
The report offers an exclusive strategic review across EU’s individual payments markets, ranking the key players according to their place in the value chain and financial indicators.
This analysis is carried out at three different levels: global, regional and local with a comprehensive observation of operators and country-specific results. The report is complemented by a financial perspective thanks to the exclusive use of the 'Orbis' database (by Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics Company).
The research discovered new upcoming trends, including:
PSD2 should have been a driver for innovation in payments, yet we are seeing a disparity in terms of players. It seems that the fragmentation of technical standards and the reluctance of banks to adopt the account-to-account payment infrastructure may largely explain why PSD2 has not driven greater growth in Europe as a whole.
With the financial crisis of 2008, Brexit, COVID-19, and now the war in Ukraine, Europe has experienced many disruptions that have prevented regulatory harmonization, but this has not prevented a continued move towards a cashless society. In addition, many players have taken advantage of the emerging alternative payment methods and have increased ecommerce volumes.
Harmonised regulation, digitalisation, and fintech investments can form the next European payments champions. Going from regional players to global phenomenons, we mention that in 2021 there were 85 new fintech unicorns, bringing the total to 132; the growth rate in Europe exceeded the US-based one twofold.
