Online Payment Platform, Klarna enable payment between consumers

Users of the Germany-based marketplace eBay Kleinanzeigen can now use this method of paying. In Germany, paying on account is a popular payment method. By integrating Klarna, eBay Kleinanzeigen can offer users more options and increase conversion on the platform.
In online shops it is often already possible to pay via Klarna. For platforms and marketplaces, this payment method is still in its infancy, simply because it also involves risks. Klarna makes sure the seller is paid and sends an invoice to the buyer who pays Klarna. In an environment where consumers trade with each other, it is virtually impossible to use Klarna to get the money back from the seller if you don't like the product. This calls for a smart way to manage these risks, as stated by the official press release.
Thanks to the integration of Escrow where Online Payment Platform holds the payment to the seller until the product or service has been delivered, this risk is reportedly minimised. Users of eBay Kleinanzeigen can now choose to pay with Klarna 14 days after receiving the product in addition to paying with credit card, SEPA transfer, or SOFORT. Initially, the Klarna payment method is available in four product categories within the platform. Based on the experiences gained here, Klarna will be further rolled out.
