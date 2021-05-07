|
OmiPay, Tranglo to collaborate on cross-border payments

Friday 7 May 2021 15:18 CET | News

Australia-based OmiPay has teamed up with Malaysia-based cross-border payments specialist Tranglo to power cross-border transactions.

Following the partnership, OmiPay will have access to Tranglo’s local payment distribution channels, particularly in the Southeast Asian and Chinese markets. According to Electronic Payments International, Tranglo will offer localised payouts through integration with all popular payment methods, including digital payments through e-wallets. 

The partnership comes as OmiPay seeks to expand its local payment capabilities in the Australian market. The companies will work together to increase the accessibility and affordability of cross-border payments. 

OmiPay’s cross-border payments platform enables individuals and businesses to carry out transaction in 28 currencies. Its customised industry payment solutions are said to be accepted by over 4,500 merchants in Australia. Tranglo’s global network spans across more than 100 countries, 2,500 mobile operators, 1,300 banks and e-wallets, and 130,000 cash pickup points.


