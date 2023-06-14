Subscribe
MoneyCollect rolls out In-page checkout solution for online payments

Wednesday 14 June 2023 12:38 CET | News

Hong Kong-based payments provider MoneyCollect has launched In-page checkout to augment the payment process for online merchants.

 

With a focus on speed, security, and convenience, MoneyCollect's In-page checkout offers a range of features that enable businesses to embed rich UI building blocks seamlessly into their websites. With these UI blocks, merchants can seamlessly collect payment details, customer addresses, and offer more payment method options while being able to completely customise the font, color, and size of the payment forms. Compared to conventional hosted payment page models, MoneyCollect's In-page checkout product presents several benefits.

Higher conversion rates

The primary challenge of online shopping lies in maintaining customer engagement and motivating them to complete their purchases, as per MoneyCollect. In-page checkout addresses this issue by providing customisable payment forms that expedite the payment process, resulting in reduced cart abandonment rates. Customers can enter their payment information and complete transactions without being redirected from the merchant's website. By minimising frictions, merchants can ensure higher satisfaction levels and more successful conversions.

Augmented security

Another challenge of online shopping is to ensure the security of customer payment information. MoneyCollect's In-page checkout offers robust protection for customer payment information, leveraging the platform's secure payment infrastructure and customised risk assessments. Advanced encryption, tokenization, and 3D-Secure authentication techniques safeguard customers' data and prevent unauthorised transactions. Furthermore, MoneyCollect is fully compliant with the PCI-DSS standards, effectively reducing PCI costs for merchants.

Customisation options

Creating a consistent and memorable brand experience is also important for online retailers. With In-page checkout, merchants gain access to customisable payment forms that align with their brand's style, thereby increasing brand awareness. By selecting preferred colours, fonts, logos, and layouts, businesses can seamlessly integrate the UI blocks of MoneyCollect’s payment forms with their website design. The solution also supports various payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, e-wallets, and local payment options, ensuring diverse customer needs are met. Additionally, MoneyCollect supports over 12 commonly-used languages in its user interface, making it more accessible for businesses and their customers worldwide.

MoneyCollect's In-page checkout solution offers benefits that differ from the traditional hosted payment page models. Integrating MoneyCollect with popular ecommerce platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, and Wix is effortless, requiring just a few clicks. Furthermore, the platform's APIs enable businesses to create their desired payment experiences.


