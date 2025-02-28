Subscribe
News

Mastercard and Emirates NBD partner to expand digital payment solutions

Friday 28 February 2025 13:15 CET | News

Mastercard has formed a strategic partnership with Emirates NBD to improve the bank’s digital payment offerings.

 

As part of the collaboration, Emirates NBD will integrate Mastercard Gateway within its Emirates NBD Pay platform, facilitating faster and more secure transactions. This move makes the bank the first global acquirer to implement Mastercard’s Brighterion AI technology.

 

Expansion into regional markets

The partnership aims to extend digital payment adoption across key markets in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye, with a focus on industries such as retail, hospitality, and real estate. By leveraging Mastercard’s payment technology, Emirates NBD plans to improve transaction security and efficiency for its corporate and government clients. 

Merchants using Emirates NBD Pay will gain access to an advanced payment infrastructure designed to streamline online transactions. The integration is expected to support business expansion while improving customer checkout experiences. 

Representatives from Emirates NBD stated that the initiative aligns with the bank’s goal of supporting innovation in digital payments. According to them, the collaboration with Mastercard will enable businesses to adopt scalable and secure payment solutions, ensuring access to an advanced payment framework that supports their operational needs. 

In turn, officials from Mastercard noted that the agreement builds on the company’s long-standing relationship with Emirates NBD. They highlighted that integrating Mastercard Gateway, which has been recognised for its capabilities in the MEA region, will improve payment processing for online merchants by offering faster and more secure transactions. 

In November 2024, Emirates NBD and Mastercard partnered to launch the Emirates NBD Wholesale Travel Solution, a virtual card-based B2B payment product designed for travel agencies. This collaboration aimed to solidify their long-standing strategic relationship and to simplify and digitise payment processes between travel agencies and suppliers in the travel booking ecosystem.


