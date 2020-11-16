Mastercard adds A2A payments to its Track Business Payment Service

The Mastercard Track Business Payment Service for US card payments was launched by Mastercard in May 2020. Businesses of all sizes can use this service to pay and get paid with card through distribution partners around the world including: bzPay, Gardenia Technologies, Girasol Payment Solutions, Network International, Pendo Technologies, Plastiq, Today Payments, Transcard, Ukheshe, and Yak Pay.
Similar to card payments, the Account-to-Account (A2A) payments functionality enables exchanging data and payments across multiple payment rails including Real Time Payments (RTP) and the Automated Clearing House (ACH) in the US. The payments functionality in Track Business Payment Service is now available in the US and will be available in all regions by the end of 2021. Cross-border payments are also on the roadmap for 2021.
Track Business Payment Service can help businesses by giving them control of their payments and supporting rich data exchanges and the ability to automate payments without the need to share sensitive bank account information.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions