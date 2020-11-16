|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Mastercard adds A2A payments to its Track Business Payment Service

Monday 16 November 2020 14:24 CET | News

Mastercard has added the Account-to-Account (A2A) payments functionality to its Mastercard Track Business Payment Service.

The Mastercard Track Business Payment Service for US card payments was launched by Mastercard in May 2020. Businesses of all sizes can use this service to pay and get paid with card through distribution partners around the world including: bzPay, Gardenia Technologies, Girasol Payment Solutions, Network International, Pendo Technologies, Plastiq, Today Payments, Transcard, Ukheshe, and Yak Pay.

Similar to card payments, the Account-to-Account (A2A) payments functionality enables exchanging data and payments across multiple payment rails including Real Time Payments (RTP) and the Automated Clearing House (ACH) in the US. The payments functionality in Track Business Payment Service is now available in the US and will be available in all regions by the end of 2021. Cross-border payments are also on the roadmap for 2021.

Track Business Payment Service can help businesses by giving them control of their payments and supporting rich data exchanges and the ability to automate payments without the need to share sensitive bank account information.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Mastercard, A2A, Mastercard Track Business Payment Service, B2B payments, cross-border payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like