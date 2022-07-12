KeyBank employs BlueSnap for expanded payment gateway options

BlueSnap’s payments orchestration platform will be available for the bank’s middle market and institutional clients in the ecommerce space. According to the press release, through the partnership with BlueSnap, KeyBank can offer its clients more robust payments options with additional functionalities.
Through one single integration and contract, businesses can sell in more than 200 regions with access to local card acquiring in 47 countries, 100+ currencies and 100+ global payment types, including popular e-wallets, automated accounts receivable, world-class fraud protection and chargeback management, built-in solutions for regulation and tax compliance, and unified global reporting.
BlueSnap representatives have stated about the parthership that KeyBank’s distribution channel showcases the market need for BlueSnap’s technology. The company can now connect with and enable payments for millions of merchants and ISVs in the US and internationally with a scalable payments solution, BlueSnap officials explained.
BlueSnap supports payments across all geographies through multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments, and manual orders through a virtual terminal. In terms of embedded payments, the company offers white-label payments for platforms with automated underwriting and onboarding that support marketplaces and split payments.
As per information released by the company, with one integration and contract, businesses can sell in over 200 regions with access to local card acquiring in 47 countries, 100+ currencies and 100+ global payment types, including popular e-wallets, automated accounts receivable, fraud protection, and chargeback management, built-in solutions for regulation and tax compliance, and unified global reporting.
According to a recent study conducted by Vantage Market Research, the global market revenue of payment orchestration platforms stood at a value USD 793.6 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a CAGR of 22.5% by 2028. The research indicates that North America has dominated the global payment orchestration platform market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period.
The US dominated the North American region in 2021. This, as presented in the research, is owing to the increasing deployment of smart parking meters, as well as technological advances in these meters in the region. Moreover, as the number of vacant stores in the United States grows, so does the market for digital payment solutions.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions