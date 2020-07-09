Sections
News

Ingenico helps digital businesses scale at pace

Thursday 9 July 2020 13:42 CET | News

France-based payments company Ingenico has unveiled a new offering for digital businesses that is designed to reach peak payments conversion.

According to the press release, the new range of products are built for online consumers who demand fast, mobile, and secure payments with a choice of preferred payment method and currency. The offer includes the Ingenico Recurring Payments Suite, pay-per-use payments, and others.

The solution comes to help digital companies that struggle to apply their UX-driven business approach to the payment experience – especially on a global scale, where there is significant variation in preferred payment methods, currencies, and mobile usage in different localities.

Therefore, Ingenico will provide digital businesses the following features:

  • Cross-border payments at scale, offering more than 150 payment methods and currencies to support digital companies with cross-border payments, as well as local payment processing solutions in fast-growing markets, such as Russia, China, and LATAM.

  • Payment performance analysis that offers personalised payment performance analysis and recommendations to increase customers’ revenue.

  • Recurring Payments Suite, which helps companies with recurring payments, as the suite is built to make recurring payments secure and convenient for the digital subscribers, while increasing authorisation rates for cross-border payments.

  • Subscription payments, an integration with subscription and billing systems, such as Zuora, Aria Systems, Vindicia, and SAP to provide consumers with secure and convenient payments globally.

Besides, by partnering with third-party providers, Ingenico will be enabled to offer a wide range of debit and credit card payments, as well as alternative payment methods (APMs) used in fast-growing markets.


