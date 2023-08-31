Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Hallmark partners with Venmo

Thursday 31 August 2023 08:41 CET | News

Hallmark has announced its partnership with American mobile payment solution Venmo in order to launch the new Hallmark + Venmo Cards for their users.

Following this announcement, customers and clients will be enabled to send funds with Venmo in a physical Hallmark card. This offers users a secure, efficient, and fast way to send money to their families, friends, or acquaintances. 

The partnership brings together Hallmark’s suite of services and expertise and Venmo’s simple payment methods, aiming to improve the overall process of sending gifts for their customers. Moreover, Hallmark + Venmo Cards were designed to provide clients with the opportunity to offer a physical card that holds money through Venmo. This will enable them to offer their gifts without the need for lost cash or checks. 

 

Hallmark has announced its partnership with American mobile payment solution Venmo in order to launch the new Hallmark + Venmo Cards for their users.

 

In addition, customers will be allowed to let the recipient choose exactly what they want to do with the Hallmark + Venmo Cards. Clients will be able to select a card from the newly launched collection that celebrates a range of occasions, such as Holiday, Wedding, Birthday, and more. 

By scanning the QR code that is implemented inside each card, users will be enabled to choose the amount of money that want to give and can handwrite a personalised message as well. The moment the recipient opens the card, they can scan the QR code to access the gifted amount in their Venmo account. The service is safe to use as only the customer’s intended recipient will be able to use and access the money sent in a Hallmark + Venmo Card, only after scanning the QR code on the receipt and by adding it to their own Venmo account. 

The cards will be available for USD 4,99 at Hallmark.com, Hallmark Gold Crown Stores, as well as selected retailers nationwide. 

Venmo’s recent partnerships and collaborations

In August 2023, the France-based cashback application Shopium announced the integration with Venmno in order to expand its cashback redemption offerings and capabilities. Following this announcement, Shopium clients were enabled to connect and leverage their Venmo accounts for receiving cashback deposits. 

After downloading the Shopmium application and creating an account, clients were given the possibility to connect easily to their Venmo account through a setup procedure. Customers had the freedom to access their funds in a convenient and efficient manner, without the need for additional requirements for a minimum balance, or any associated redemption charges. 

The supplementary payment avenue was designed to provide Shopium users with the capability of seeing and being in control over their finances while unlocking more opportunities to earn cash back as well. This was set to happen through upcoming deals on essentials, such as groceries, drinks, beauty items, or pet necessities. 



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, product launch, payments , online payments, digital payments, mobile payments, gift card
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Hallmark, Venmo
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Hallmark

|

Venmo

|
Discover all the Company news on Hallmark and other articles related to Hallmark in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like