Flutterwave enables eNaira payment collections in Nigeria

eNaira is a digital currency issued and regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria as a medium of exchange and store of value. It was launched on 25 October 2021 and is available to users with or without a bank account, as they only need to register and access the wallet via the eNaira mobile app.
To complete transactions on Flutterwave, users can either scan QR codes or generate one-time tokens using the app. Flutterwave merchants can enable the eNaira payment option on their dashboard for their customers' use.
Flutterwave provides technology, infrastructure, and services to enable global businesses, payment service providers, and Pan-African banks to accept and process payments on any channel (Web, Mobile, ATM & POS).The company currently operates across Africa, Europe, North America, and other emerging markets by providing a suite of payment tools that enable over one million businesses to accept payments from their customers anywhere in the world in over 150 currencies, including the Naira and eNaira.
Representatives from Flutterwave stated that with their new adoption of eNaira as a payment method on Flutterwave, they're enabling various payment methods to merchants and their customers to ensure everyone has access to payment solutions that work for them.
The company earlier announced the issue of its Switching and Processing license from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to offer transaction switching and card processing services to customers. Other services include agency banking and payment gateway services.
