|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) and Marqeta partner to expand credit ecosystem

Friday 3 December 2021 15:55 CET | News

Modern card issuer Marqeta has announced its partnership with FNBO to expand its partner ecosystem and allow customers to launch modern credit card programmes.

The new collaboration aims to modernise the credit card offering and meet clients’ demands, offering a more flexible and reliable digital experience. 

FNBO and Marqeta will allow companies to easily launch credit cards using the latter’s APIs and embed the card experience within their app ecosystem. The Marqeta platform benefits from a self-service dashboard to update credit products according to clients ‘needs, while client companies can instantly extend credit applications, decisions, and onboard accounts, among other features.

First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, with offices in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, and Texas, among others. It is a six-generation privately own BaaS.

Marqeta is headquartered in California and is certified to operate and offer its flexible payment solutions in 36 countries globally.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, bank account, online banking, ecommerce, digital payments, digital banking, credit card
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like