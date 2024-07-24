First Abu Dhabi Bank joins forces with Visa

By merging Visa’s technology with FAB’s financial knowledge, the two entities intend to further support global financial operations of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Through this strategic partnership, Visa and FAB aim to optimise corporate cross-border payments, enabling businesses in the region to conduct secure and convenient transactions across the world. In addition, the current announcement marks a substantial move for both companies as it aligns with their shared commitment to improvement and advancement in the financial sector.
