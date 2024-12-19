Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Episode Six and Secupay help asylum seekers with payment card

Thursday 19 December 2024 12:41 CET | News

Episode Six (E6) has partnered with Secupay to supply asylum seekers in Germany with payment cards for accessing financial support from the German government.

The collaboration leverages E6’s enterprise-grade card issuance and transaction processing technology, supported by Visa Ready for Government Disbursements. Over the next four years, the initiative aims to ensure the secure and efficient disbursement of government aid to approximately one million individuals.

Episode Six and Secupay assist asylum seekers with payment cards in Germany

Government-to-citizen (G2C) payments play a critical role in providing a safety net for vulnerable populations. These payments help alleviate poverty, promote financial inclusion, and stimulate economic growth through fiscal programs that encourage socially beneficial behaviour. By integrating E6’s technology, Secupay can simplify the delivery of aid, ensuring recipients can access essential goods and services such as food, clothing, and transportation while awaiting decisions on their asylum applications. The payment cards will be available in both physical and digital formats and designed in multiple colours to prevent discrimination.

Driving secure and scalable G2C payments

Visa Ready for Government Disbursements supports secure digital G2C payments by connecting specialised partners like Episode Six with government programs. This collaboration ensures solutions meet complex requirements, including geographic coverage, regulatory compliance, fraud management, and API support while operating at scale and speed.This partnership marks Episode Six’s entry into the German market as part of its broader expansion into the EMEA region. The exclusive deployment of Episode Six’s TRITIUM® platform technology will enhance Secupay’s offerings, reducing costs and time to market while ensuring reliable access to government aid.

The initiative underscores the importance of collaboration among issuers, technology providers, and government entities to deliver next-generation disbursement solutions tailored to the needs of administrators and beneficiaries. By integrating advanced payment infrastructure with government programs, the partnership aims to improve access to vital resources for those most in need.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, payments , transactions , financial inclusion, API
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Episode Six, Secupay
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Episode Six

|

Secupay

|
Discover all the Company news on Episode Six and other articles related to Episode Six in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like