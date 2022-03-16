|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

eBay taps Klarna to bring more flexible payment options in Germany

Wednesday 16 March 2022 12:29 CET | News

eBay has partnered with Sweden-based BNPL provider Klarna to offer German shoppers new flexible payment options.

The two new Klarna payment options being added to eBay.de will supplement the existing payment methods, which include Klarna’s Pay Now service. Customers will now also be able to access Pay Later (Invoice) and Financing, giving them several options to choose from on every purchase, whether that’s paying immediately or at a later time.

The roll-out of both options is being phased in, starting with select sellers over the coming weeks and following with a wider roll-out later this year. It is also news that could be a blow to payments giant PayPal, formerly a subsidiary of eBay that was spun out in 2014 and is still the exclusive pay later provider for eBay in many countries.

The partnership marks the latest in a series of ventures for the Swedish fintech as it expands across Europe. The company announced that it launched a new rewards programme in the UK which will allow shoppers to earn points each time they pay with Klarna. It is also reportedly working on a new funding round that could see its price reach USD 60 billion.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Klarna, eBay, partnership, BNPL, instalment payments, online shopping
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like