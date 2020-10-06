|
EBANX partners Nequi and Efecty to expand reach in Colombia

Tuesday 6 October 2020 09:48 CET | News

EBANX has announced that it has expanded its payment solutions portfolio in Colombia, by integrating with digital wallet Nequi and cash-based payment Efecty.

EBANX has added these two options into its payment solutions suite for global merchants that sell cross-border to Colombia. Both integrations are part of the EBANX Product Series 20, a payment expansion package in Latin America comprising over 50 new initiatives.

By integrating with EBANX, international merchants can unlock a new customer base, being able to offer Nequi and Efecty to their Colombian consumers in addition to local debit and credit cards, Pagos Seguros en Línea (PSE) and Vía Baloto, which are also included in EBANX solutions.

EBANX is a global unicorn fintech company with Latin American DNA. It has operations in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Uruguay. The company aims to bridge the access gap between Latin Americans and international websites.

Currently, EBANX offers over 100 Latin American local payment options to global merchants and has already helped over 70 million people to access global services and products, with over 1,000 merchants expanding to Latin America. AliExpress, Wish, Uber, Pipedrive, Airbnb, and Spotify (these two in a partnership with Worldline) are some of the companies that use EBANX solutions.


