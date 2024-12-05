Contact Pay expands partnership with eKhales

The updated collaboration allows Contact customers to settle their payments, including instalments and bills, through eKhales' network of over 600,000 point-of-sale (PoS) terminals across Egypt. The agreement was formalized at the Cairo ICT 2024 event. This development aims to provide Contact customers with increased flexibility and convenience in processing payments through a wide network of PoS terminals.
The partnership aims to strengthen Egypt's digital payment infrastructure and expand the range of financial services offered by Contact Pay nationwide. As part of the agreement, Contact Pay will utilize Basata’s extensive network to enhance its presence across Egypt.
The collaboration seeks to provide more inclusive digital payment services, including the addition of instalment collection services for Contact customers. Moreover, Contact's instalment services will be integrated into Basata’s payment terminals. The goal of this partnership is to address the increasing demand for advanced payment options in Egypt.
Basata Holding representatives indicated that the collaboration would enhance electronic payment services across their network, which includes over 160,000 points of sale and e-wallets. They highlighted that the partnership aligns with Egypt’s digital transformation objectives.
Contact Pay officials emphasized the significance of the agreement, viewing it as a crucial step in expanding the company's footprint in Egypt. They also noted that Basata’s network and technological resources would support the delivery of secure and innovative payment solutions.
