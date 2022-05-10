ComBank Digital offers real-time online payments to SLSI

The Bank has enabled real-time online payments to the SLSI for both its retail and business customers who can access its website and its iOS, Android or Huawei mobile applications for this purpose.
The platform is secured with industry-level security standards to provide a safe digital banking experience to customers. As this is a paperless process that does not require customers to visit a bank branch or the SLSI office, it further contributes to the ‘green’ initiatives of the Bank and also enables customers to be more environment-friendly, the bank said.
To use this online payment option, customers have to visit the ‘Billers’ section on the platform, select the desired biller and make the payment. Once the payment has been successfully completed, the customer can download a cyber receipt as payment confirmation.
ComBank Digital already enables payments to government authorities such as the Import and Export Control Department (IECD), the Inland Revenue Department (IRD), Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) for cargo, vessel, and entry permit payments, Sri Lanka Customs, Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Employees Trust Fund (ETF), and the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI). These payments are routed through the LankaPay Online Payment Platform (LPPOP).
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions