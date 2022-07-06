Chip partners with TrueLayer to boost savings experience

UK-based Chip provides a full suite of options to make saving effortless through an individuality-based approach, including investments in real assets, diversified funds, or notice accounts. The company recently expanded its investment portfolio, providing additional options and benefitting from a growing customer base, which means effortless, efficient, fast, and secure payments support customers to meet their saving goals.
The new partnership between the companies allows Chip’s customers to leverage TrueLayer Payments to connect their primary bank account easily and securely to the app, by using Payments Initiation. Real-time payments confirmation offers Chip additional assurance that each transaction has been fully authorised and completed, with funds being received.
The collaboration aims to eliminate transaction fees associated with cards and alternative payment methods (APMs) such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. At the same time, higher payment acceptance and faster settlement boost customers’ trust and reduces frustration or cart abandonment rate.
