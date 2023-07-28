Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Checkbook integrates Zelle to extend payment options

Friday 28 July 2023 14:18 CET | News

US-based all-in-one push payments platform Checkbook has integrated a new payout option with US-based digital payments network Zelle.

 

Following this partnership, Checkbook customers can make payments via Zelle. The integration is reportedly a reflection of the two brands’ efforts to offer a solution to a challenge in the ecosystem – the difficulties associated with push payments.

According to the official press release, via this joint venture, Checkbook seeks to reinforce its position as a comprehensive single portal for both digital and physical payments.

Its purpose is to offer individuals and businesses alike a payment solution that demands minimal recipient information for transactions, all while granting recipients the freedom to choose their preferred payment method.

The new payment option broadens Checkbook’s capabilities. Firstly, because of the collaboration, Checkbook can leverage Zelle's ubiquity, as the digital payments network is available in the mobile banking apps of more than 1,700 financial institutions. Moreover, the all-in-one push payments platform can ensure instant settlements, as Zelle can enable its customers to transfer funds instantly.

When commenting on the new integration, an official from Checkbook emphasised that the company’s goal has always been to supply customers with a suite of payment options through a single API. He also said that, by adding Zelle to Checkout’s payments platform, the company seeks to offer its users a modern approach to facilitate faster payments.

Checkbook, the payments platform, now offers an additional payout option following its integration with Zelle, a digital payments network.

 

Checkbook’s strategy and past developments 

Checkbook facilitates large-scale payment processing for businesses. The company’s core product was developed to offer a solution to the inefficiencies of paper checks.

Via Checkbook’s payments platform, customers can send payments using solely an email address or phone number. What is more, recipients do not need to log in, download an app, or share sensitive bank account information. 

The platform further grants recipients the flexibility to choose their preferred method of receiving payments from a variety of options (Zelle, virtual cards, ACH, instant pay, real-time payments, printed checks, and mailed checks). 

In 2022, Checkbook partnered with Line, a subscription-based service that provides interest-free cash advances for financially vulnerable customers, in a bid to offer instant relief from inflation by leveraging faster payments.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, payments , digital payments, API, ACH, customer experience
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Checkbook, Zelle
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Checkbook

|

Zelle

|
Discover all the Company news on Checkbook and other articles related to Checkbook in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like