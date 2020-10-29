Centrapay, Verifone team up to launch new payment platform in New Zealand

Centrapay and Verifone have combined multiple technologies to allow traditional and new financial applications to work together. The technology is centred on personalising the merchant and consumer payment experience.
According to the press release, consumers and merchants can now process contactless NZD payments, Giftstation Gift cards, accept digital assets, redeem Grab One vouchers, provide product and service feedback, offset carbon, utilise loyalty programmes, send or participate in surveys, and use digital identity solutions.
Leveraging Verifone's payment APIs, applications will be deployed to retailers remotely so that they can enable these new payment options. These applications use QR codes as well as NFC to communicate with Centrapay-supported mobile wallets, such as the Sylo Smart Wallet. This allows merchants to accept payments in a range of digital assets, gift cards, loyalty points, vouchers, or NZD. It also leverages existing point-of-sale system investments, without the need to replace hardware or carry out upgrades.
The partnership also allows product manufacturers or retailers to offer value-added services such as the ability to pay with GrabOne vouchers, www.carbonclick.com or use Yabble to earn rewards or support offsetting your carbon footprint.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions