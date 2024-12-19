carsales teams up with Monoova to roll out payment solution

Developed in collaboration with Monoova, carsales’ solution focuses on ensuring that funds are released only after both buyers and sellers are satisfied with the transaction. By paying via carsales, individuals are set to be able to mitigate the uncertainties usually associated with bank transfers, cheques, and cash exchanges, benefiting from a simplified process and improving the overall private buying and selling experience.
The partnership with carsales follows Monoova’s collaboration with Fastly from March 2024, when the two companies teamed up to offer augmented transaction security for the company’s clients. The decision to deploy Fastly came after a proof-of-concept (POC) trial during which Monoova examined the platform’s performance and scalability.
By conducting transactions via carsales, buyers can initiate an offer to a seller through the platform and, once it is accepted, the buyer can deposit funds into a secure virtual account. The funds are held in this account until both parties are ready to finish the transaction. Additionally, to further scale security, carsales validates an identity document for the buyer and seller. Representatives from carsales commented on the announcement, mentioning that, by joining forces with Monoova, the two companies intend to equip Australians with a safe way to buy and sell private second-hand vehicles online. The initiative focuses on providing an optimised transaction experience to make the payment of vehicles more secure by scaling transparency for customers and supporting them in ensuring that their funds are safe and their transactions are legitimate.
Furthermore, carsales and Monoova received positive feedback from customers regarding the solution since it was introduced in October 2024. Monoova underlined that the capability merges virtual account technology and real-time payments to equip users with more control over their transactions. This aims to increase trust while also further advancing the digital marketplace for cars.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions