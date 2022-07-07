Subscribe
Belfius Bank to provide Apple Pay support through the Bancontact card

Friday 8 July 2022 14:58 CET | News

Belgium-based Belfius Bank has confirmed that the Bancontact card is set to support Apple Pay by the end of 2022.

The bank will be the first one to bring Bancontact card support to Apple’s in-house payment platform, aiming to smooth online transactions and help customers enjoy a seamless, fast, and secure payment process.

Belfius is one of Belgium’s major banks who has launched Apple Pay support for its customers earlier in July 2022. However, until now, Apple Pay has only worked with Belfius credit cards using the Visa and Mastercard networks, while none of the cards from the Bancontact network works with Apple’s payment app.

Bancontact is a local interbank network that competes with both Mastercard and Visa and will work closely with Maestro to make their debit cards available on Apple Pay, although an exact date was not shared yet.

More: Link


Keywords: online banking, online payments, partnership, debit card, Issuer, Apple Pay
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Apple, Apple Pay, Bancontact, Belfius Bank
Countries: Belgium
