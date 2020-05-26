Bankart selects IXOPAY as new white-label client

IXOPAY has announced that, after a long process, it has been confirmed as Bankart’s new payments orchestration provider.
Bankart is a payments company based in Slovenia, providing ATM, POS, card, online, mobile and SEPA processing services to more than 20 banks and other financial institutions in six countries across Southeastern Europe with the aim to simplify the complexities of payments for local merchants and consumers.
As a white-label client, Bankart uses IXOPAY to process all online payment transactions for nearly 1,000 merchants in the CEE region.
During the implementation phase, IXOPAY specifically developed plugins for the most common ecommerce platforms such as Magento, Prestashop, WooCommerce, and OpenCart. This facilitated migration significantly, and will enable new merchants to onboard quickly. Furthermore, the IXOPAY team built a direct, ISO-8583 based adapter to Bankart’s authorization system, underlining the integration capabilities of the platform.
XOPAY is part of the IXOLIT Group, which was founded in 2001 and maintains national and international ecommerce customers from Austria and the US. IXOPAY is PCI-certified payments orchestration platform for White Label Clients and Enterprise Merchants. The architecture provides intelligent routing and cascading functions as well as risk management, automated reconciliation and settlements along with plugin-based integration of acquirers and payment service providers.
