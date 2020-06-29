Bambuser pilot tests a new Live Video Shopping format

According to the press release, the new offering will launch in early July 2020 in collaboration with selected influencers and brands. The new format allows, for example, an influencer to showcase an outfit with products from different brands and e-retailers, but with an integrated checkout and a joint payment.
Moreover, the feature has been developed by Bambuser's Advisory Board and is expected to last for at least one month after its launch. Bambuser will continuously evaluate, as well as invite influencers and brands to jointly create a number of live broadcasts.
Besides, the broadcasts will be featured in a new iOS and Android app that has tentatively been named Live by Bambuser. The purpose of the pilot project is to get influencers to test Live Video Shopping to later become part of Bambuser's B2B ecosystem.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions