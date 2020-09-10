|
Azimo partners with Alipay to provide instant money transfers to China

Thursday 10 September 2020 13:10 CET | News

Global money transfer service Azimo has announced a partnership with Alipay.

According to the press release, thanks to the partnership, users are enabled to send money to China instantly with Azimo, as Azimo users will only need their recipient’s Alipay ID to make an instant transfer in Yuan. Furthermore, the money will be delivered directly to the Chinese bank account linked to the recipient’s Alipay ID. 

Moreover, the company expects the collaboration to especially benefit users around Asia, where it has a foothold in the remittance market through local partners.

Overall, Azimo continues to expand its global reach, making it possible for consumers to send money to more than 200 countries and territories, from more than 25 countries across Europe. The service is expected to launch in Hong Kong later this year. 


