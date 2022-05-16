|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Agoda to offer instalment payments through Visa

Monday 16 May 2022 14:42 CET | News

Singapore-based online travel platform Agoda has partnered with Visa to offer credit card instalments across its booking platform.

These instalments can now be exclusively used by HSBC Bank Malaysia credit cardholders. In the future, Visa and Agoda will progressively roll out this offering regionwide to locations like Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, each with respective issuing banks.

Commenting on the partnership, Agoda officials stated that as the world transitions from a pandemic to an endemic state, there is great demand for digital-first experiences to accommodate for changing consumer behaviours and purchasing patterns. They are happy to be working with Visa to enable travellers who might have previously found it inconvenient to pay for their booking in one lump sum, to spread their purchases over multiple payments.

To use this, Visa cardholders will need to enter their credit card details at the point of checkout. An instalment option will appear for eligible cardholders. Following this, travellers can select their preferred instalment period via Agoda's mobile app and website, with no additional charges or fees.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Visa, instalment payments, partnership, BNPL, credit card
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Agoda, Visa
Countries: Asia, Australia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Agoda

|

Visa

|
Discover all the Company news on Agoda and other articles related to Agoda in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like