Africhange secures IMTO licence to streamline remittance to Nigeria

According to the press release, this enables Africhange to enhance its capacity to support inbound remittances for immigrants and diaspora communities sending funds to Nigeria.
Nigeria remains a key destination for remittances in Sub-Saharan Africa. The World Bank’s 2023 Migration and Development Brief reports that remittances to Nigeria alone accounted for 38% of the region's USD 54 billion total that year. For many Nigerians, these funds are essential for expenses such as education, healthcare, and daily living, making accessible, cost-effective remittance services crucial. With the IMTO licence, Africhange aims to offer a reliable platform that facilitates cross-border financial support.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions