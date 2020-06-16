Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Adyen adds Amazon Pay to its single platform

Tuesday 16 June 2020 16:47 CET | News

Global payments platform Adyen has announced the support of Amazon Pay as a payment method to help merchants and customers. 

Amazon Pay enables Adyen to provide its merchants’ shoppers with a secure way to pay online. Moreover, merchants’ checkout process will benefit by allowing customers to use the information already stored in their Amazon account – without having to create an account, re-enter credit or debit card information, or type in their billing and shipping address. Adyen’s merchants can also implement voice commerce through Delivery Notifications via Amazon Alexa. This feature allows Adyen merchants to notify customers when their Amazon Pay order is on its way or has arrived. 

Adyen will support Amazon Pay in countries such as the UK, Germany, The Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. Amazon Pay has been enabled on top of Adyen’s payment processing infrastructure, making sure that Amazon Pay transactions will flow into merchants’ existing reporting, settlement, and reconciliation within the Adyen platform, according to the official press release.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Adyen, Amazon Pay, payments, merchants, customers, Amazon Alexa, Delivery Notifications, credit card, debit card, billing, voice commerce, payment processing, UK, Germany, The Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like