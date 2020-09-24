ACI Worldwide advances digital bill payments for students

The college now has a single, integrated platform that will power bill payments on and off campus. Whether paying tuition fees, parking tickets or lab fees, students simply visit one area of the website to view and pay all their bills online. In addition, students can add a mobile wallet feature for a more convenient payment experience. With modern mobile and web options that prominently display the college’s brand, the ACI portal also includes a communication feature, where students and parents can receive updates from the college when necessary.
ACI Speedpay offers students industry-leading security for all their campus payment needs. The solution’s cloud-based Student Payment Portal reduces costs, such as development and licensing fees, and reduces staff time spent on payments. Moreover, it provides higher education institutions with a customised offering that extends the look and feel of their current website.
