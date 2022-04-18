2C2P partners with Ant Group for digital payment adoption South East Asia

Through the strategic partnership, 2C2P’s pool of merchants inclusive of global and regional brands will be connected with Alipay+, extending its current 250 payment options offering to include more e-wallets and local payment methods. With this, merchants will benefit from a wider geographical reach.
Ant Group’s officials stated that combining Alipay+ and 2C2P’s payment offerings, merchant coverage, and local knowledge of the region, this partnership is a win-win collaboration built on capabilities and the shared vision to accelerate the digital transformation for businesses through innovation and payments solutions. They look forward to supporting businesses’ digitalisation together and create a connected digital ecosystem across markets in the region.
2C2P is a full-suite payments platform headquartered in Singapore, with a presence across key markets in Asia including Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia. A player in the Southeast Asian payments industry, the company offers payment acceptance, issuing, pay-out, as well as other value-added solutions and services to merchants across verticals such as ecommerce, financial services, airlines, travel, hospitality, and retail, all of which are digitalising their operations since the onset of the pandemic.
