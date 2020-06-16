Sections
News

Yolt Technology Services, Jortt to implement accounting offerings API

Tuesday 16 June 2020 14:03 CET | News

Netherlands-based open banking provider Yolt Technology Services (YTS) has partnered with accounting software provider Jortt to introduce API technology in the latter’s services. 

According to YTS, its PSD2-compliant API solutions will enable Jortt to automatically access transactions and balances for SMEs that use Jortt’s accounting software. YTS’ Account Information Services integration will remove the need for users to download and re-upload MT-940 or CSV files, thus providing an updated picture of their business’ finances. 

The current partnership is expected to further YTS’ aim of supporting businesses to use open banking technology. The collaboration will also reduce the need for building new connections with individual banks and offer information in a simple format.

More: Link


