|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Yapily expands intro France following funding

Thursday 16 September 2021 14:15 CET | News

Yapily, a European Open Banking infrastructure provider, has announces its expansion into France with investment, the opening of an office, and appointment of an expert team.

In entering the market, Yapily’s goal is to provide French banks and the country’s fintech sector with a platform for innovation and international expansion. Ahead of its launch into France, Yapily had developed capabilities in the market. With PSD2 connectivity, Yapily covers more than 85% of French bank accounts, helping banks, fintech firms and other financial institutions to embed the power of Open Banking within their products and services. 

The launch of French operations closely follows Yapily’s recent completion of its Series-B fundraising round, which saw it secure USD 51 million to extend Open Banking across Europe. The investment round was led by Sapphire Ventures with existing investors Lakestar, HV Capital and LocalGlobe also taking part. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Yapily, Open Banking, PSD2, expansion
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: France
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like