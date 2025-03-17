Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Virgin Money teams up with Mastercard to support account aggregation

Monday 17 March 2025 12:52 CET | News

UK-based Virgin Money has entered into a strategic collaboration with Mastercard, enabling its customers to see their credit card and current account balances from other banks on the Virgin Money Credit Card App. 

By introducing this personal finance solution, supported by Mastercard’s Open Banking technology, Virgin Money customers are set to be able to optimise how they manage their finances, allowing them to do so in a single place. The move highlights the bank’s commitment to offering digital tools that meet the needs, demands, and preferences of its retail and business customers across the UK.

Virgin Money teams up with Mastercard to support account aggregation

Moreover, the collaboration merges Virgin Money’s customer-focused approach with Mastercard’s global technology knowledge in Open Banking to augment how customers interact with the bank and manage their financial situations. Commenting on the news, representatives from Virgin Money underlined that the initiative centres on simplifying how credit card customers access information about their non-Virgin Money credit cards and current accounts through the bank’s app. Additionally, Open Banking poses significant opportunities for individuals to optimise how they manage their finances and, by working with Mastercard, the financial institution aims to further advance this feature for customers who interact with it monthly.

At the same time, Mastercard mentioned that the partnership showcases the capabilities of Open Banking, as well as its ability to develop connected, user-friendly, and embedded financial services that can support individuals with their finances.
 

Virgin Money becomes part of Nationwide

Back in October 2024, Nationwide finalised the acquisition of Virgin Money, with the deal aiming to assist the former in augmenting its offering. Completing the move sought to allow Nationwide to deliver increased value to its customers while also optimising user satisfaction and providing competitive savings and lending rates.

Now, Virgin Money centres its efforts on offering a range of products, including current accounts, credit cards, savings, investments, mortgages, pensions, and loans, among others. Its services are provided through several channels, from digital to branches, contact centres, and relationship managers. Also, through the Virgin Money Foundation and by partnering with other industry participants, the bank delivers change in society as part of its progressive sustainability and ESG agenda.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, financial services, credit card, Open Banking, Open Banking payments, personal finance management
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Mastercard, Virgin Money
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Mastercard

|

Virgin Money

|
Discover all the Company news on Mastercard and other articles related to Mastercard in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like