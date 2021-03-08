Vietnam making steps towards Open Banking

So far, at least two local banks have launched developer portals and are today providing open APIs this includes: Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB) and Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB), which launched its Open Banking platform in January 2020.
Saigon Commercial Bank (SBC) have shared plans to implement Open Banking practices, while Techcombank recently hosted a webinar to educate professionals on the merits of Open Banking.
The central bank, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), is now in the process of revising existing regulation to create a complete framework for fintech and support digitalisation in banking. The regulator is currently cooperating with related government agencies in drafting a new decree on fintech regulation sandbox in the banking sector.
In addition to that, it will be revising existing legislations to support banks and financial institutions applying new technologies including new guidance in cashless payment, the adoption of remote verification process (eKYC), and the revision of the Law on Prevention of Money Laundering, among others.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions