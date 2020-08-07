Sections
News

United Overseas Bank launches its digital bank in Indonesia

Friday 7 August 2020 09:10 CET | News

Singapore-based United Overseas Bank (UOB) has launched its digital bank TMRW in Indonesia.

The launch is part of the bank’s strategy to tap the country’s enterprising and tech-savvy consumers looking for a digital banking experience. TMRW said to use AI, data analytics and categorisation to offer secure account opening. It also translates transaction data into actionable insights.

It is being claimed that TMRW’s account opening procedure takes only nine minutes while identity verification is done by a live agent over a video call. The customer queries will be handled by TMRW’s chatbot named TMRW Intelligence Assistant (TIA).

The TMRW customers will also be offered QR code, allowing them to make payment to registered sellers and merchants by scanning a QR code. This feature was introduced by the bank in support of the National Non-Cash Movement, using the Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard (QRIS) platform.


