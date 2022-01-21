|
News

UnionBank chooses METACO for digital asset management

Friday 21 January 2022 12:43 CET | News

Union Bank of the Philippines has partnered METACO, a provider of security-critical software, implementing its digital asset management services.

UnionBank is deploying services on IBM Cloud, to use the confidential computing capabilities of IBM’s digital asset infrastructure which are fully integrated with METACO’s digital asset orchestration system, METACO Harmonize.

The bank can improve insurability with additional FIPS 140-2 Level 4 certified physical controls for managing and migrating keys, mitigate potential operational risk and loss events through trusted threshold signatures and hardened policies, and address insider collusions with third-party audited source code deployments. These capabilities are supported by IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Services.

METACO Harmonize helps institutions to manage a range of end-to-end digital asset use cases from cryptocurrency custody and trading to tokenisation, smart contract management and decentralised finance (DeFi). UnionBank’s launch follows the recent opening of METACO’s Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore.

Keywords: partnership, digital assets, cloud services, DeFi
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Philippines
