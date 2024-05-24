UnaFinancial joins forces with JSCB Microcreditbank

By merging UnaFinancial’s knowledge in developing fintech solutions and Microcreditbank’s position in Uzbekistan, the two companies joint forces to expand their offering and provide instalment loans to micro-entrepreneurs. With UnaFinancial holding a controlling interest of 60%, the company already introduced similar solutions in other markets in which it operates in, including Asia and Europe. As part of their collaboration, UnaFinancial and Microcreditbank are set to deliver 3, 6, and 9-month repayment terms for micro-entrepreneurs in a bid to support the expansion of their operations.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions