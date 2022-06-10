Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Uala gets final approval for Wilobank acquisition

Friday 10 June 2022 13:22 CET | News

Argentina’s central bank has approved digital banking startup Uala’s acquisition of Wilobank, the final hurdle to a deal that grants the unicorn greater scope in its quest to expand its financial services in Latin America.

The deal, which was struck in 2021, will give Wilobank owner a stake in Uala, an application that offers an accessible payment system for people without a fixed income or who are outside the formal banking system.

The deal will allow Uala to carry out operations only permitted in the country to banking entities, such as the payment of salaries and pensions.

Uala, which is valued at USD 2.45 billion and has more than five million clients across Latin America, recently invested USD 80 million in its operations in Colombia, after acquiring the Mexican bank ABC Capital in a 2021 deal that has yet to be approved by local regulators.

Uala, which recently closed an investment round for USD 350 million, has previously drawn funding from tech giant Tencent and SoftBank, a technology investment giant. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: fintech, acquisition, banks, digital banking, startup
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Uala
Countries: Argentina
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Uala

|
Discover all the Company news on Uala and other articles related to Uala in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like