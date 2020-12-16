|
Travel Union, DECTA form #TIME loyalty system

UK-based end-to-end services provider DECTA has partnered with Lithuania-based travel-focused digital banking platform Travel Union, according to the official press release.

Together with DECTA, Travel Union brought a new solution in fintech by combining IT, banking, payments, and travel. The company’s mission is to unite people going on holiday and travel companies through a loyalty system called #TIME. With mobile banking app – myTU, parents can open free accounts and order debit cards not only for themselves but also for their children from the age of 7. Like adults, children receive a personal account and a debit payment card that can be managed by parents through the app in their native language.

By using the app and paying with a card, myTU app users gain #TIME loyalty points that can be converted into cash. Soon, the app users will be able to save money from Travel Union’s tourist industry partners in the form of discounts and last-minute deals offerings. Despite the current slowdown in the tourism industry Travel Union offers their clients to start collecting #TIME loyalty points now as when all restrictions are over, they will be among the first to gain access to the partners’ travel benefits with a significant amount of #TIME on their balance.

Travel Union mobile banking services are ensured by DECTA. Travel Union’s cards are issued under the DECTA Smart program. Additionally, DECTA offers card personalisation and delivery to Travel Union cardholders within the EU and provides 3-D Secure authentication, fraud, and dispute management and push notification services, according to the official press release.


