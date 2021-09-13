|
Tinkoff to launch Tinkoff Private

Monday 13 September 2021 13:53 CET | News

Tinkoff has announced the launch of Tinkoff Private, a new offering in its ecosystem that will serve affluent customers.

It is a digital private banking service that combines a wide range of both traditional and innovative services for affluent customers in the HNWI segment that is now available in the Tinkoff and Tinkoff Investments apps.

Tinkoff Private creates a detailed customer profile to determine a customer’s long-term goals and offer them the most relevant selection of services. Tinkoff Private has divided its products into three segments: investment support, banking services and lifestyle, within which they will develop different services.

Tinkoff Investments boasts 2.3 million customers and has total assets exceeding EUR 5.9 billion. Their services have been increasingly used by high-net-worth individuals (HNWI), who traditionally operate in the wealth management segment. 


Keywords: product launch, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Russian Federation
