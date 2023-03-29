Tencent Cloud enables a digital-first experience for Canadia Bank

Canadia will leverage the Tencent Mobile Framework, the vendor’s financial technology platform, to create a digital-first experience for its customers.
Tencent will help the bank develop, maintain, and implement the mobile banking app and promises to facilitate a seamless flow for users as well as offering prompt responses during transaction processing at all times.
In addition, Canadia will tap into Tencent’s mobile security app reinforcement tools to cover its application reinforcement, security assessment, and mobile app environment security to enhance both the bank’s and users’ security.
The app aims to be a one-stop solution to make customers’ online banking experience easier and more personalised. One convenient and secure banking benefit includes generating KHQR codes – a universal QR code system created for retail payments in Cambodia – to settle payments, make group transfers to pay family and friends in one go, open an account via the EZ account opening feature, and collect points from its loyalty programme.
The bank’s officials stated that the launch of our their bank app is a significant milestone in Canadia Bank’s major digital transformation roadmap. With this collaboration, they look forward to having their first-class products and services implemented to the benefit of all their customers in Cambodia.
As part of its overall digital transformation strategy, the bank will continue to roll out more user-friendly features and services in the app. Tencent Cloud will therefore continue to support the bank through its journey by providing its technologies and services.
Representatives from Tencent said that they are happy to join hands with their partner Yusys Technologies to support Canadia Bank for the launch of its new mobile app, which aims to provide its users with easier and more convenient mobile banking options.
